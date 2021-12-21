PIERRE — South Dakota’s Department of Public Safety reminds people to make safe driving a priority during this holiday season.
Col. Rick Miller, superintendent of the Highway Patrol, said those who are traveling need to focus on their driving first and think about holiday activities later.
“It is easy to get distracted with everything that happens during this season, but if you want to make this time memorable for all the right reasons, you need to focus on your driving when you travel,” he said. “Please remember to slow down, pay attention, drive sober and wear a seat belt.”
The Highway Patrol and other law enforcement agencies also are participating in the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign that runs now through Jan. 1. The project focuses on keeping impaired drivers off roadways. In South Dakota, the campaign is sponsored by the Office of Highway Safety and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
This year’s 78-hour Christmas holiday reporting period for motor vehicle traffic crashes starts at 6 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 23, and ends at midnight, Sunday, Dec. 26. Last year during the Christmas reporting period in South Dakota, there were 162 reported traffic crashes resulting in two deaths and 139 injuries.
Drivers are encouraged to check road conditions by calling 5-1-1 or clicking onto https://sd511.org/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.