South Dakota recorded five new deaths related to COVID-19 in Monday’s daily update from the Department of Health (DOH).
The new deaths raised the state toll to 2,067. None of the deaths were in the Yankton area.
The state also posted 463 new infections and saw its number of active cases rise to 4,362, the first time it’s been above the 4,000-case level since Jan. 24.
Active hospitalizations remained steady at 168.
Yankton County recorded eight new cases and two new recoveries Monday, raising the number of active cases to 61.
Other area counties recording new positive tests Monday included Charles Mix (+4), Clay (+6), Douglas (+1), Hutchinson (+3), Turner (+4) and Union (+1) counties.
The DOH’s weekly update of the community spread map for South Dakota showed every county in the Yankton area rated at high community spread, defined as being 100 cases or more per 100,000 people or a weekly test positivity rate of 10% or greater.
Overall, 57 of South Dakota’s 66 counties showed high community spread, which is the highest level. That included every county west of the Missouri River except Gregory County (county seat: Gregory). Meanwhile, Buffalo (Gann Valley), Clark (Clark), Gregory, Hyde (Highmore), Lake (Madison) and Roberts (Sisseton) counties rated as having substantial community spread, while Hand (Miller), Potter (Gettysburg) and Sanborn (Woonsocket) counties rated as moderate community spread. No county was rated as having low community spread,
The state’s seven-day positivity rate on Monday was 17.2%. According to the DOH portal, the rates for area counties for the past week were: Bon Homme County, 13.0%; Charles Mix County, 11.7%; Clay County, 7.2%; Douglas County, 16.7%; Hutchinson County, 10.0%; Turner County, 11.8%; Union County, 9.4%; and Yankton County, 15.7%.
On Monday, the University of South Dakota’s COVID online portal reported 19 active cases (17 students, 2 staff), up one from Friday. There were 30 people in quarantine/isolation (+3), including 12 on campus (+6).
Mount Marty University in Yankton sent out an email to students over the weekend announcing an “expectation” that masks be worn to classes, which began Monday. Also, the school resumed posting daily COVID-19 figures late Monday. No active cases were reported.
