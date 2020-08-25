Santee Sioux Enact Shutdowns, Checkpoint As COVID Response

SANTEE, Neb. — In response to at least one positive case, the Santee Sioux tribal leadership and COVID task force enacted today (Tuesday) a number of shutdowns and other measures.
Santee Sioux Vice Chairman Phil Tuttle, who serves on the task force, told the Press & Dakotan the measures are being taken for health and safety reasons. The leaders are urging tribal members to take precautions but not to panic about the situation, he said.
The actions cover the reservation in northern Knox County, Nebraska. The tribe has set up a travel checkpoint for the Village of Santee.
Santee Sioux Nation tribal residents and employees are limited to essential travel only, which includes medical appointments and court hearings. Persons who travel to Yankton for grocery shopping are asked to go alone.
All tribal programs have been shut down except for essential employees. The Santee schools and Nebraska Indian Community College campus are closed until further notice. The Santee schools will continue providing lunches for its students.
Santee students attending the Niobrara schools will be dropped off today at the tribal checkpoint, and arrangements are being made with the Niobrara school district for remote learning for those students for the current time.
The Santee Sioux COVID task force was scheduled for another meeting at 4 p.m. today. Any new developments are being announced on Facebook and on the tribal radio station found at 88.9 FM.
This is a changing situation. Stay with the Press & Dakotan for continued updates and coverage.
