100 Years Ago
Friday, November 5, 1920
• Fair weather is promised for Pioneer Day at the college tomorrow; the biggest parade in the history of Pioneer Days is assured from the college, and a real football game is going to be played in the afternoon according to the critics.
• Last Friday evening the barn of Andrew Burnsrider, living northwest of Gayville, was destroyed by fire, caused by spontaneous combustion in alfalfa.
75 Years Ago
Monday, November 5, 1945
• A fire of unknown origin, discovered about eight o’clock Sunday morning, completely destroyed the 40-year-old Bethany Mennonite church in Freeman. The blaze was discovered by Gerhardt Doews, janitor, and the local fire department battled a strong south wind which, when they arrived, had already fanned the flames beyond redemption.
• Boxing fans will see between 24 and 30 rounds of action here Thursday night at 8 o’clock in the City Hall auditorium when Yankton has its first amateur boxing show in five years.
50 Years Ago
Thursday, November 5, 1970
• The Gibson Store of Yankton is now operating in its new center at Second and Cedar in the former Red Owl Building, having moved from its former location on Broadway. Manager Ron Tappe said that the new facility will double the amount of store area with the new facility offering 8,000 square feet of selling space.
• The Tripp Wildcats bombed the Avon Pirates yesterday in our belated game of the week, 55-0. The contest was held in the afternoon and was dominated offensively by the hosts, who racked up 319 total yards offensively to the invaders’ 105.
25 Years Ago
Sunday, November 5, 1995
• No paper
