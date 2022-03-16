VERMILLION — Edith B. Siegrist Vermillion Public Library has announced that, effective as of Feb. 18, 2022, the library has eliminated overdue fines for all Library patrons. As of this date, past, present, and future overdue fines for materials will no longer be charged. All outstanding overdue fines will be cleared from patron records.
The burden of these fines can limit access to information, knowledge, and the joy of reading for the community. Community members are encouraged to visit and reconnect with their library, check out materials, and return anything they may have at home — fine free. Library staff want the library to be accessible to all community members, and to promote an equitable system that does not disproportionately impact any community members.
Fees are still applied to lost or damaged materials, as well as services including:
• Library card replacements;
• Copying/Printing;
• Faxing;
• Purchases of library bags and headphones.
