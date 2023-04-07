The Great Plains Writers’ Tour presents a talk on creativity by author Keith Pilapil Lesmeister on April 19 at noon in Mount Marty University’s Marian Auditorium. This is free and open to the public.
Lesmeister is the author of the story collection We Could’ve Been Happy Here and most recently the fiction chapbook Mississippi River Museum (WTAW Press, 2023). His fiction has appeared in American Short Fiction, Gettysburg Review, New Stories from the Midwest, North American Review, Redivider, SLICE, Terrain.org, and many others. His nonfiction has appeared in The Good Men Project, River Teeth, Sycamore Review, Tin House Open Bar, Water-Stone Review, and elsewhere.
