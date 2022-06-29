The City of Yankton Water Department advises motorists and pedestrians that on Tuesday, July 5, the north/south section of Levee Street from Second Street south will be closed to through traffic for a wastewater collection system improvement project.
The closure will remain in place until the project is complete. Residents should plan to use alternate routes during this time.
For questions, contact the Environmental Services Department at 605-668-5274.
