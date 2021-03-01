Even with the COVID-19 pandemic still looming across South Dakota, social issues and embattled Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg are dominating the legislative session in Pierre.
During the second and final District 18 Cracker Barrel of 2021 Saturday morning, Rep. Ryan Cwach, Sen. Jean Hunhoff and Rep. Mike Stevens discussed legislation concerning marijuana and transgender issues as well as the recent release of Ravnsborg’s interrogation videos by authorities following the September car wreck that led to the death of a pedestrian.
Marijuana
The ongoing saga of medicinal cannabis legalization was featured Saturday as the three lawmakers were asked about where legislation like House Bill 1100, which puts off implementation of medicinal marijuana for a year, stands at this time.
Stevens said he voted against the legislation due to the addition of waiting a year for implementation.
“I didn’t vote for that piece of legislation, but I know numbers and 70% is a big number,” he said in reference to the percentage of voters who voted in favor of Initiated Measure 26. “It was pretty clear that we needed to do something, and kicking the can down the road a year, I did not think, was appropriate. We had testimony from different legislators who have done a survey of other states that have implemented this type of a law and some of them took 45 days, some of them took two to three months, but clearly not a year.”
Cwach said he voted against HB1100 because the extended date went well beyond what the voters had approved.
“I didn’t hear very good reasons why we needed this additional time,” he said. “I looked at what other states have done with their medical marijuana programs and they’ve been able to implement it within a year, which is what the voters gave — eight months. The polling certainly showed this was going to pass well before November.”
Hunhoff said that, while the House was looking at the prospect of medical marijuana, the Senate also passed a bill recognizing a potential reality of recreational marijuana.
“This week, we passed Senate Bill 187 as amended, and what that does is, if the Supreme Court would rule that the sale of recreational marijuana or adult use does proceed on July 1, we have — passed over to (the House) — a bill that would enact that,” she said.
HB1217
The three lawmakers were also asked about HB 1217, a bill proclaiming to promote continued fairness in women’s sports by restricting athletes to compete in sports according to the gender on their birth certificate.
Cwach, who voted against it, said he’s alarmed by some of the bill’s provisions.
“I look at it as a child genital registration act,” he said. “That bill requires every kid that wants to play a sport in South Dakota to send their genital information to the state of South Dakota in Pierre. There are all sorts of ambiguities about how that information is supposed to be held and obtained. It allows parents to question the genital makeup of another parent’s child, and that would prompt an investigation by the South Dakota High School Activities Association to determine if the child is actually a girl or not.”
Hunhoff said it’s really not an issue for the state to be taking on at this time.
“I really think it’s a local-control (issue),” she said. “I’ll go back to the ‘bathroom issue.’ We felt that was local control and the schools were handling it and I think this situation should be left to them.”
HB1217 passed the House last week and is scheduled for a hearing in the Senate State Affairs Committee Wednesday.
In addition to local control, Stevens said there’s so much more that the state needs to focus its attention on at this time.
“We’ve got so many big issues that the state has to deal with that really impact so many people,” he said. “I don’t remember how long we debated (HB1217) on the floor, but it was much longer than some of the bills that deal with taxes, health care, criminal justice and economic development.”
‘An Inappropriate Decision’
The legislators agreed that last week’s video release in Ravnsborg’s case was improper.
“Like, I think, everyone else in the state, I did watch parts of the videos,” Cwach said. “That was probably an inappropriate decision for the governor. Attorney General Ravnsborg has been charged with a crime that probably will be heard in front of a jury — even though it’s misdemeanors — just because it’s the attorney general. ”
He said this release raises some disturbing questions as the legal process moves forward.
“It raises a real question for the trial on the misdemeanors — are they going to be undone by his jury beforehand?” he said. “Have we tainted the jury pool?”
Stevens said he was also concerned with the video release.
“It was clearly inappropriate to release that,” he said. “I do a lot of criminal law and that’s just not the way that you do that.
“Everybody’s entitled to a fair trial and a fair recitation of the facts. When action is taken to violate that precious right that we all have, that’s just not right.”
Sen. Jean Hunhoff simply said she concurred with both colleagues on the matter.
Additionally, the legislators were asked about:
• Education funding and homeschooling issues;
• Sports betting.
