Nebraska Lawmaker: COVID, Federal Funds Major Issues

LINCOLN, Neb. — With the 2022 Nebraska Legislature under way, District 40 Sen. Tim Gragert of Creighton opens the session serving some new constituents.
Gragert serves north-central and northeast Nebraska. The district has seen changes over the years, with more realignment following the 2020 census.
“Redistricting went into effect immediately,” he said.
His district no longer includes Boyd and Rock counties and extreme southern Dixon County. However, it gained Antelope County and the northern portion of Pierce County.
Cedar, Holt and Knox counties remain in District 40.
While the gavel has dropped on a new session, many issues remain the same from previous years, Gragert said. Those issues surround the pandemic, from vaccinations to spending an influx of federal money.
With the number of COVID-19 cases continuing to grow, Gragert believes Nebraska lawmakers may introduce legislation in the 49-member chamber regarding the pandemic.
“I was supportive of calling a special session this past fall to consider legislation to prohibit employers from mandating COVID-19 vaccines and legislation to prohibit governmental and educational entities from mandating COVID-19 vaccines as a condition of receiving services,” he said.
“Twenty-six senators signed on to the initial letter submitted to the Nebraska Secretary of State requesting a special session and two more senators agreed to support the purpose of the special session. But we fell short of the necessary 33 senators that would require the governor to call a special session. This is the same number that can successfully break a filibuster.”
SPENDING FUNDS
Another COVID-related issue, the distribution of federal ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) funds, will loom as a major factor in this year’s session, Gragert said.
“The governor (Pete Ricketts) will give his recommendations for spending the approximate $1 billion in federal funding, after which the Appropriations Committee will decide what is presented to the full Legislature,” Gragert said. “The governor has strongly suggested that only one-time projects are funded, in an effort to control ongoing spending.”
The federal government requires that any spending of the funds meet one of the following eligible uses: support public health response; negative economic impact; premium pay for essential workers; and water, sewer and broadband infrastructure.
“Furthermore, projected state revenue is exceeding state spending during the current budget cycle, allowing for a rare opportunity for additional tax cuts,” he said.
With infrastructure a major push at the federal and state levels, northeast Nebraska has received funding for broadband projects, Gragert noted.
The Nebraska Public Service Commission (PSC) awarded 60 grants totaling nearly $18 million from the Nebraska Broadband Bridge Program, which was passed in an effort to make high-speed broadband available to unserved and underserved Nebraskans.
Two District 40 projects received funding. Great Plains Communications was approved for $1,708,787 to serve 603 locations at Bloomfield, Nebraska; and Hartington Telecommunications Co. (doing business as Hartelco) was approved for $788,411 for its North Star Project serving 118 locations.
ONGOING ISSUES
Among ongoing issues, taxes will remain a major issue during the 2022 session, with the Legislature seeking to enact more property-tax relief, Gragert said.
The Legislature has increased property tax relief to almost $1 billion annually, the state senator noted. The effort has included three areas: increased funding for the Property Tax Credit Program, implementing a refundable income tax credit for a portion of property taxes paid to school districts, and the homestead exemption program.
“Although this amounts to almost 20% of the state’s general fund budget, I am hopeful we can do more by increasing the amount of state aid to school districts, thereby lowering the tax burden on property taxpayers in supporting local schools,” he said.
Gragert outlined the areas where he intends to focus during the unicameral. “When I ran for office, my priorities were property tax reduction, pro-life issues, veterans and water quality,” he said.
In terms of natural resources, District 40 will benefit from measures under way or in the planning stages, he said.
“The STAR WARS Committee, of which I am a member, will propose a grand idea for water sustainability, flood control, tourism and economic development,” he said, noting the inclusion of the Niobrara River area in northern Knox County.
Water quality and soil health go hand in hand, Gragert said, noting he introduced legislation during his first year in office to create the Healthy Soils Task Force. The task force submitted a report containing goals, including the formation of a Nebraska Producer Learning Community (PLC).
Gragert said he will introduce legislation this year to implement the recommendation, creating the Resilient Soils and Water Quality Act. The Nebraska Department of Natural Resources (DNR) would hire a facilitator to lead the formation of the PLC.
The PLC is an agricultural producer-led, nonprofit, voluntary member organization, Gragert said. The PLC will work to improve soil and water quality across the state through increased awareness, education and promotion of best practices for healthy soil management.
As a retired 40-year veteran of military service, Gragert plans to introduce legislation harmonizing the Nebraska National Guard with the Reserve component regarding tuition assistance. National Guard members are currently limited to using tuition assistance to benefit the first two years of service, while the Reserves have no such limitation, he said.
In addition, Gragert anticipates the Nebraska Legislature could consider abortion bills. The legislation could come in response to any future U.S. Supreme Court decisions, he added.
Medical marijuana also looks to remain a hot topic in the Husker State, Gragert said. Supporters of legalizing medical cannabis in Nebraska gathered the necessary number of petitions during the 2020 election cycle. However, the courts took the measure off the ballot on a technicality, he added.
Last fall, Nebraskans for Medical Marijuana filed two initiatives with the Secretary of State, and are currently conducting a petition drive asking voters to put legalizing medical marijuana on the November 2022 ballot, he explained
“Since there are initiative petitions pending on medical marijuana, we may not see debate in the Legislature on this subject,” Gragert said.
The 2022 unicameral session runs through April 20.
To contact Gragert, email him at tgragert@leg.ne.gov or call his legislative office at (402) 471-2801.
