ARMOUR — For students who are college bound or think that this might be a possibility for them, a special opportunity is being offered to help prepare for the ACT exam. The course will be offered at the Armour High School involving five evenings and a Saturday. The course is open to any student from any area school that would like to be involved.
The class is entitled the “ACT Prep Course” and will focus on setting personal test goals, helping students develop more testing self-confidence, as well as understanding test content and developing a testing strategy to help increase the students testing scores. The 18-hour intense course involves instruction, discussion, personal evaluation and several practice tests. The course is intended to help juniors who are planning on taking the test in April and June.
For more information about what is involved, the cost and an application, contact an area school counselor for information or call Dana Sanderson, creator of the course, as soon as possible at 605-491-0804 or by e-mail at danasanderson51@gmail.com
The deadline to apply for the course is Monday, Feb. 14. However, the registration will end when all the seats are filled regardless of the date.
