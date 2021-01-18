PARKER — Authorities are continuing their search for a person who broke into a Parker business early Friday morning.
According to the Turner County sheriff’s office, the individual broke into Kelly’s Bar at 4 a.m. Jan. 15. The suspect was seen on security video coming from the direction of North Juniper Avenue, walking to the rear of the bar.
The suspect was wearing a light colored Columbia hooded sweatshirt with the Columbia logo on it. He walked between a nearby garage and the fence. He was believed to have used a vehicle parked on Juniper Avenue.
The suspect was inside for approximately 11 minutes and left on foot again, most likely back in the direction of North Juniper Avenue.
If anyone noticed this person or a suspicious vehicle in the area at approximately 4 a.m. Friday, you are asked to contact the Turner County sheriff’s office. If anyone in Parker has security cameras, review them and forward any suspicious behavior or vehicles to the sheriff’s office.
The Turner County Sheriff’s Office can be contacted at (605) 297-3225 or by dialing 911. The sheriff’s office also maintains a Facebook page, and Sheriff Steven Luke can be contacted by email at steven@turnersheriff.com.
Follow @RDockendorf on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.