South Dakota recorded 11 new deaths related to COVID-19, including one in Clay County, in Friday’s daily update from the Department of Health (DOH).
The 11 deaths raised the state toll to 1,684.
For Clay County, it was its 14th COVID-related death overall.
South Dakota recorded 319 new infections Friday while current hospitalizations dropped to 177, the lowest level since Sept. 21.
Yankton County saw four new positive tests, one new hospitalization (its 125th overall) and 24 new recoveries. The number of active cases dropped to 70, the lowest mark since Sept. 17.
The number of new infections in area South Dakota counties included: Charles Mix, 3; Clay, 5; Hutchinson, 4; Turner, 1; and Union, 6.
In Nebraska, the Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) portal was back online late Thursday and showed Cedar County with 609 total cases and 11 deaths (+1 from Monday), Knox County with 779 cases and seven deaths (0 change) and Dixon County with 525 cases and eight deaths (0 change).
The University of South Dakota online portal on Friday reported 18 active cases (9 students, 9 staff), down one from Thursday. The number in isolation/quarantine stood at 33 (+2), including one on campus (+1).
Here are other South Dakota statistics for Friday from the DOH:
• Total Cases — 106,716 (+319: 247 confirmed, 72 probable);
• Active Cases — 4,090 (+1);
• Recoveries — 100,942 (+304);
• Hospitalizations — 6,159 ever hospitalized (+26); 177 currently hospitalized (-8);
• Testing — 3,940 new tests processed; 962 new individuals tested;
• Vaccinations — 69,104 total vaccinations (+6,739); 54,617 individuals vaccinated (+3,537).
In Nebraska, here are the statewide statistics posted late Thursday by the DHHS:
• Total Cases — 185,346 (+864 from Wednesday);
• Recoveries — 130,527
• Deaths — 1,868 (+26 from Monday);
• Hospitalizations — 5,647 ever hospitalized; 421 currently hospitalized;
• Testing — 1,988,904 total tests; 895,969 total individuals tested;
• Vaccinations — 121,681 total vaccinations; 6,609 new vaccinations administered.
