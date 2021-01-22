Yankton, SD (57078)

Today

Partly cloudy this evening, then some snow showers after midnight. Low around 20F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening, then some snow showers after midnight. Low around 20F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60%.