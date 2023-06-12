Elks Flag Day Program Wednesday
ednorog13 - stock.adobe.com

Yankton Elks Lodge will present their annual Elks Flag Day ritual program at 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 14, in the lodge home at 504 West 27th Street. Yankton area residents, their family members and guests are welcome to attend this most patriotic of events.

The program features a reading of the history of the flags which have been used as official ensigns of the United States until the formal adoption of the flag we now recognize as the “Stars and Stripes”.

