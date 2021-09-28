OMAHA, Neb. — First National Bank of Omaha (FNBO) has named Chris Fathke as a Senior Advisor, Community Banking in Yankton. He’s responsible for providing advice and value to FNBO’s business clients and connecting them with the bank’s business-focused products and services.
Fathke, who joined FNBO in 2006, served as branch manager of the Yankton branch since 2012 prior to accepting his new role.
“We are excited to have Chris join the Community Banking team,” said John Kretchmer, Director, Community Banking. “He has done a great job serving the Yankton community on the retail side of the bank and we look forward to him doing the same with our business clients.”
Fathke holds a Business Administration degree from Southeast College. He received the FNBO Outstanding Leadership Award and recognition from Leadership Yankton. Fathke is an active community volunteer with the United Way & Volunteer Services of Greater Yankton Board of Directors and Zion Lutheran Church Finance Committee, and also serves as a South Dakota Junior Football coach and Avon youth basketball coach.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.