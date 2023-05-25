A newcomer to Yankton’s Ribfest, the Marine Corps League and Auxiliary’s “Devil Dogs, Hot Rods & Hogs Car & Bike Show,” is set for June 10 from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. between Second and Fourth Streets on Cedar Street in Yankton’s downtown.
The event will feature a variety of vehicles dating back to approximately 1972, in all categories, including stock, modified and custom. The space can accommodate approximately 70 cars and 50 bikes, according to organizers, who encourage anyone who would like to show their vehicle to register for the event. Judging starts at 1 p.m. with prizes to follow.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.