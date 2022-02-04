CASES DISPOSED: JAN. 15-21, 2022
Marie Annette Flemming, Volin; Speeding on Other Roadways, $117.50.
Jenaya Decora, Mission; Speeding on Other Roadways, $97.50.
Quirina Bilbao-Sarria, 709 Pine St, Yankton; Right Turning Vehicle Required to Keep Right, $132.50.
Matthew Martin Monarrez, 500 Park Street #30, Yankton; Violation protection order/stalking/physical injury; Dismissed by prosecutor; Violation protection order/stalking/physical injury; Recharged by information.
John William Hoffpauir Jr., Flasher, N.D.; Speeding on Other Roadways, Dismissed by prosecutor; Driving Under the Influence-2nd Offense; Suspended Imposition of Sentence; $1440.50; Jail sentence of 10 days; Driving under influence-1st offense; Punishment enhanced by Part II information; Driving under influence-3rd offense; Recharged by information.
Donavin Smith, 415 W 15th St, Lot 13, Yankton; Possession of Controlled Substance in Schedules I or II, $366.50; Penitentiary sentence of 5 years with 4 years suspended and 46 days credit; Habitual offender-1 or 2 prior felonies; Dismissed by prosecutor; Renewal registration during assigned month; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Recharged by information.
Aedan B Huntley, 406 Ruth St., Yankton; Violation Stopped Vehicle w/Red/Amber/Yellow Signal Lights; $348.50.
Jeffrey Christiansen, Sioux Falls; Speeding on Other Roadways, $137.50.
Chase Gordon Sholes, Inman, Neb.; Overweight on Axle $272.50.
Matthew Martin Monarrez, 500 Park Street #30, Yankton; Violation protection order/stalking/physical injury; Dismissed by prosecutor; Violation protection order/stalking/physical injury; Recharged by information.
Makayla Cornelius, 1210 Broadway Ave., Yankton; Open Alcoholic Beverage Container Accessible in Vehicle, $132.50.
Kevin Clyde Kepplinger, Myrtle, Mo.; Speed on Four Lane in Rural Areas, $137.50.
Lynn Melvin Hanson, Mission Hill; Seat Belt Violation, $25.00.
Tyler Douglas Guthmiller, 313 Pearl St, Yankton; Speed on Four-Lane in Rural Areas, $157.50.
Steven Joseph Kotalik, Utica; Seat Belt Violation, $25.00.
Pearl Pokorny, Tabor; No Drivers License, $132.50.
Samuel J Heine, St. Helena, Neb.; Speeding on Four-lane in Rural Areas, $97.50.
Matthew Monarrez, 500 Park Street #30, Yankton; Violation protection order/stalking/physical injury; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Timmy A Hangman, Vermillion; Seat Belt Violation, $25.00; Speeding on Other Roadways, $157.50.
Jessica Parish, Utica; Use or Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, $282.50.
Kyle Francis Wilson, Mission Hill; Speeding on Other Roadways, $97.50.
Michael Joseph Kuchta, 701 E 17th St., Yankton, Speeding on other roadways, No Drivers License, $232.50
Hunter Rucktaeschel, 700 E 15th St, Yankton; Purchase, Receive, Consume, Possess Tobacco Under 21, $107.50.
Thomas J Jones, 600 W 6th St., Apt 6, Yankton; Seat Belt Violation, $25.00.
Michelle Saul, Niobrara, Neb.; Petty theft 2nd degree-$400 or less; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Zander C. Cearley, 1300 Whiting St., Yankton; Fail to maintain financial responsibility; Dismissed by court (including for No Probable Cause).
Jacob Wayne LeFebvere, 3701 W. 77th St., Yankton; Seat belt violation; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Milo Joseph Jelinek, Gregory; Speeding on Other Roadways, $177.50.
CASES DISPOSED: JAN. 22-28, 2022
Deryk Joy, Vermillion; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; $282.50; Purchase, receive, consume/possess tobacco under 21; $107.50.
Jody S. Seidenstricker, 906 Park St, Yankton; Renewal registration during assigned month, $132.50.
Dominic Leonard, 616 Maple St, Yankton; Fail to Maintain Financial Responsibility, Dismissed by court.
Cyrus Jason Lee Sully, Vermillion; Possession two ounces of marijuana or less; Dismissed by prosecutor; Domestic abuse/simple assault/intentionally cause bodily injury; $421.50; Jail sentence of 30 days with 25 days suspended and 8 days credit; Domestic abuse/simple assault/intentionally cause bodily injury; Recharged by information; Possession two ounces of marijuana or less; Recharged by information.
Erin Marie Hejna, Tabor; Speeding on a state highway; $97.50.
Dustin Tiemeyer, Sioux Falls; Burglary-3rd degree; Suspended execution of sentence; $616.50; Penitentiary sentence of 5 years suspended; Three years probation; Petty theft 2nd degree-$400 or less; Dismissed by prosecutor; Intentional damage to property-$400-$1000; Dismissed by prosecutor; Petty theft-1st degree-more $400; Dismissed by prosecutor; Burglary-3rd degree; Recharged by information; Intentional damage to property-$400-$1000; Recharged by information; Petty theft-1st degree-more $400; Burglary-2nd degree; Recharged by complaint; Intentional damage to property-$400-$1000; Recharged by complaint; Petty theft-1st degree-more $400; Recharged by complaint; Burglary-2nd degree; Recharged by information; Intentional damage to property-$400-$1000; Recharged by information; Possession of stolen property; Recharged by information.
Yosniel Llanesmora, 907 Walnut Street, Yankton; Renewal registration during assigned month; $132.50.
Cloria Mae Cantu, 906 E. 13th St. #17, Yankton; Seat belt violation; $25.
Mckenzie White Eyes, 1021 Walnut Street, Apt. A7, Yankton; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Suspended execution of sentence; $366.50; Jail sentence of 50 days with 10 days credit; Three years probation; No driver’s license; Dismissed by prosecutor ;Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Recharged by information.
Carter Thoene, Hartington, Neb.; Renewal registration during assigned month; $132.50.
Tod Hansen, Mt. Vernon; No driver’s license; $132.50.
Ashley Marie Seifert, 500 W. 15th St., Yankton; Seat belt violation; $25.
Keith DeWayne Simpson, 1111 Cedar St., Yankton; Seat belt violation; $25.
Christopher Forbeck, Sioux Falls; Speeding on other roadways; $97.50.
William Stevens, Fordyce, Neb.; Overweight on axle; $266.50.
Jenna Anderson, Viborg; Driving with suspended (not revoked) license; $272.50.
Jobanpreet Singh, Edmonton, AB; Overweight on axle; $1221.
Kammie Lynn Janssen, 1401 Meadowview Rd, Yankton; Speeding on other roadways; $117.50.
Caterina Pauline Abbe, 2900 Douglas Ave., Apt. 507, Yankton; Speed on four-lane in rural areas; $117.50; Seat belt violation; $25.
Jenna Marie Craven, Norfolk, Neb.; Speed on four-lane in rural areas; $117.50.
Matthew Alan Gatzemeyer, West Point, Neb.; Overweight on axle; $200.50.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.