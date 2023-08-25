HURON — The South Dakota Auctioneers Association Bid Calling Contest and Benefit Auction will be held on Sunday, Sept. 3, at 2 p.m. on the Dakotaland Stage at the State Fair, Huron.
The Auctioneers are once again partnering with the South Dakota Youth Foundation, Inc. to support its community-based Teens As Teachers program. The goal of the South Dakota Youth Foundation is to help youth develop Character and live a healthy lifestyle. Teens As Teachers mentor and teach elementary students lessons in CHARACTER COUNTS! and Healthy Youth.
The sale bill features 41 items donated for the benefit auction and bid calling contest including plenty of tech, antiques, camping supplies, South Dakota State University Jackrabbit tickets and more. Both Jackrabbit and Minnesota Twins fans have reason join in the bidding:
• Camping supplies courtesy of Jack’s Campers;
• Custer Vacation Rental — 5 nights;
• SDSU Jackrabbit vs North Dakota State/Dakota Marker Game — Nov. 4;
• An Apple Watch (Series 8);
• Official NCAA Autography ball signed by SDSU Coach Henderson;
• 4 wristband passes – good for unlimited attraction rides for 1 day and cave tour at Rushmore Cave;
• Collectible Poster Summit League Coach of the Year, SDSU’s Coach Henderson;
• Golf package for four (4) at the Howard Golf Course. Course rated 5 out of 5;
• Gift cards and certificates - Scheels, Dimock Cheese, Coburns, Runnings, SD Pork Producers, and Hy-Vee;
• Collectibles including 1998 and 1996 Twins/Dairy Queen cap, Rosemeade vase, Redwing Pottery, Artwork, Car Care and more;
Come and enjoy the South Dakota State Auctioneer Association Bid Calling Contest. The auctioneers each have their own unique style — and highly competitive.
The South Dakota Auctioneers Association will be auctioning off these items and many others during their annual Bid Calling Contest. Stay cool under the tent and enjoy ice cold water compliments of S.D. Auction Pages and Glacier Ice.
