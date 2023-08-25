HURON — The South Dakota Auctioneers Association Bid Calling Contest and Benefit Auction will be held on Sunday, Sept. 3, at 2 p.m. on the Dakotaland Stage at the State Fair, Huron.

The Auctioneers are once again partnering with the South Dakota Youth Foundation, Inc. to support its community-based Teens As Teachers program. The goal of the South Dakota Youth Foundation is to help youth develop Character and live a healthy lifestyle. Teens As Teachers mentor and teach elementary students lessons in CHARACTER COUNTS! and Healthy Youth.

