VERMILLION — A Vermillion house sustained major damage from a fire Thursday afternoon that required elements of five fire departments to extinguish.
No civilians were injured during the incident, but one emergency responder sustained minor injuries. Also, two animals perished in the fire.
According to a press release from Vermillion Fire Chief Matthew Callahan, the Vermillion Fire EMS Department was summoned to a fire at 607 Cottage Street at 4:39 p.m. Thursday.
Heavy smoke and flames were seen coming from the rear of the structure. All occupants of the home had been safely evacuated.
“Fire personnel conducted a primary search of the structure and quickly extinguished visible flames,” the press release said.
Mutual aid from fire departments in Gayville, Wakonda, Yankton and Elk Point was requested. Firefighters continued to extinguish flames in the roofline and interior walls. The building sustained major damage.
The American Red Cross was contacted to assist the family of four displaced by the fire.
Units were on the scene for more than three hours. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Besides the five fire units, also responding were the Vermillion Police Department, Clay County Sheriff’s Department, Vermillion Light and Power, and the Vermillion Water Department.
