Wednesday Storms Brought Unprecedented Conditions Across Parts Of The Plains

Iowa state climatologist Justin Glisan summed up his feelings about Wednesday’s historic storm outbreak across the central states when he praised his fellow meteorologists at the start of Thursday’s monthly North Central U.S. Climate Summary and Outlook webinar.
“Given how recently insane the weather has been, I’m indebted to my colleagues,” he said.
The webinar came one day after a massive storm system unleashed tornadoes across several states, including the first-ever tornado reported in Minnesota in December; and produced dust storms the swept across Kansas and spread dust and smoke as far away as Wisconsin.
Powerful winds roared across the plains. Yankton saw a wind gust of to 65 miles per hour (mph) Wednesday night with some damage reported, including roof damage at Mark’s Machinery in eastern Yankton. Other wind gusts from the storm system ranged from 107 mph in Lamar, Colorado; 93 mph in Lincoln, Nebraska; 83 mph in Mason City, Iowa; and 79 mph at Wasta in western South Dakota.
Glisan said damages and other impacts from Wednesday are still being assessed in Iowa, which was dead center of the storm system’s track.
“Given the large-scale nature of this outbreak … it is good news that we were able to get the proper warnings out,” he said. “We were very lucky across the state and across the region.”
Glisan said that, prior to this week’s storm, there had only been five tornadoes ever recorded across Iowa in December. He noted that at least five tornadoes were reported Wednesday and others may be identified as data is evaluated.
“There were a lot of records broken (Wednesday), and we’re still going through those numbers,” Glisan said. Among other things, he added that some Iowa reporting stations shattered their high-temperature records by 15-20 degrees.
“This will be a historical event that we had in December,” he said.
Adding that the southern plains posted its first Extremely Critical Fire Outlook on record, he noted, “It was an insanely difficult situation.”
When asked during the webinar if Wednesday’s outbreak could be attributed to climate change, NOAA meteorologist Doug Kluck said, hesitantly, “Probably maybe. I think the likelihood of tornadoes in December and January, and other off-season (times), is — and will be — enhanced in the future.”
The powerful storm system also transported a tremendous amount of dirt from Kansas, where ferocious winds produced a Dust Bowl-like storm, northeast into Iowa and Wisconsin.
“There was a huge amount of blowing soil (Wednesday),” said Dennis Todey, director of Midwest Climate Hub in Ames, Iowa. “High winds and dry soil are not a good combination.”
But wet conditions were also part of Wednesday’s problem. Glisan pointed to the high dewpoint temperatures ahead of the storm front. “(That) was really telling of how much moisture was available in that air mass,” he said.
Wednesday’s event will be one that’s long remembered, and it even shifted the focus of Thursday’s webinar.
“One thing we don’t do on this call is talk about severe weather, unless it was climatologically out of place,” Kluck said.
A lot of conditions had to align correctly for Wednesday’s outbreak to occur, and in December, “It’s just very hard for it to do that,” he added.
“We were all surprised. It’s all surprising to us.”
In other items from the webinar:
• The upper Missouri River basin runoff is running at less than 50 million acre-feet, which is lower than it was in the drought year of 2012. It’s the 10th lowest runoff year on record, going back to 1898;
• A La Nina advisory will likely continue across the Northern Hemisphere through the winter, Glisan said. He called it a weak to moderate La Nina effect;
• The forecast for the remainder of 2021 calls for about average temperatures and precipitation. Kluck noted that normal temperatures would still mean it may be colder than it has been recently. Also, this is usually the driest time of the year across the Northern Plains;
• The long-range forecasts for January and January-March are unclear, showing equal chances for above-normal, below-normal and average temperatures and precipitation;
• The drought outlook across the Upper Plains is generally improving. Most of the Yankton area north of the Missouri River is rated as D0 (abnormally dry), while the Nebraska side of the river is listed mostly at D1 (moderate drought). The areas of deepest drought include central Montana, which is also snowpack;
• The soybean harvest is wrapped up in both South Dakota and Nebraska. As for the corn harvest, South Dakota is 93% complete and Nebraska is 95% complete.
