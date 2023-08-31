INCIDENTS
• The sheriff’s department received a report at 3:20 a.m. Wednesday of disorderly conduct and assisted the Yankton Police Department near 11th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue.
• Police received a report at 2:01 p.m. Wednesday of a possible parole or probation violation and detained a male on Walnut Street.
• The sheriff’s department received a report at 2:12 p.m. Wednesday of an assault at an unspecified location.
• Police received a report at 2:17 p.m. Wednesday of the threat of harm or violence involving threatening voice mails on Cattle Drive.
• Police received a report at 4:42 p.m. Wednesday of a possible parole or probation and detained a male on Walnut Street.
• Police received a report at 4:47 p.m. of alcohol and found a male in the alley bleeding from the face from a possible assault on E. 11th Street.
• Police received a report at 4:51 p.m. Wednesday of criminal entry of a motor vehicle overnight on Augusta Circle.
• Police executed a warrant on a male at 5:07 p.m. Wednesday on Capital Street.
• The sheriff’s department received a report at 7:42 p.m. Wednesday of the possible threat of harm or violence at an unspecified location.
• Police executed a warrant on a male at 3:35 a.m. Thursday on Broadway Avenue.
CRIME STOPPERS
Anyone wishing to report anonymous information on unlawful activity in the City of Yankton or in Yankton County is encouraged to contact the Crime Stoppers tip line at 605-665-4440.
