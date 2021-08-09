Wednesday Drive and Diners will resume their summer driving activities Wednesday, Aug. 11, when they travel to Wiebelhaus Recreation in Crofton, Nebraska.
If you like to drive your hot rod, muscle car, Corvette, classic, pickup or special interest car, you are invited to join the group in the northeast corner of the Yankton Mall at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday. Members of other Yankton car clubs are encouraged to join in. The group leaves promptly at 6 p.m. for various area eateries every other Wednesday. The club does not require dues for new people to join. Just show up with your vehicle.
For more information, call Jan or Frank Vellek at 665-9767 or 660-2939.
