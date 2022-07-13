MINNEAPOLIS — Polaris Inc. (NYSE: PII), the global leader in powersports, is celebrating the 25th anniversary of the Polaris Vermillion Distribution Center (DC). As the largest of all Polaris’ Parts, Garments & Accessories (PG&A) DCs, the Vermillion facility plays a critical role in serving Polaris’ customers, as well as employing more than 170 people.
“Polaris’ PG&A business has experienced significant growth, surpassing $1.5 billion in 2021. Our incredible Vermillion DC team has been essential to that growth, consistently innovating and delivering exceptional service for our dealers, distributors, and powersports consumers around the world” said Steve Eastman, Polaris’ president of PG&A and Aftermarket.
Polaris broke ground on the Vermillion DC in the summer of 1996. The DC officially opened in January 1997 and began shipping products to customers that July. Today, the Vermillion DC carries over sixty thousand products and fulfills orders to customers in over 100 countries.
“This anniversary is a milestone marker for our Vermillion DC team, including a couple of team members who have been with the facility since its groundbreaking in 1996,” said Dustin Sockness, Vermillion DC manager. “Polaris wants to show our gratitude to our employees, their families and the Vermillion community who have been a part of our 25-year history and we are excited to continue to make a positive impact on the Vermillion area through our work, employees, product and all that we do.”
Polaris will commemorate the anniversary with a community celebration on Saturday, July 16, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. CST at the Vermillion DC. Open to the public, the event will offer a host of activities, including:
• Free Food and Drinks
• Yard Games
• Vehicle Rides and Display
• Prize Raffle and Swag Items
• Tour of DC that includes highlights of its history
Polaris will collect food for the Vermillion Food Pantry, so attendees are encouraged to bring nonperishable food to donate. There will also be an onsite blood drive and other opportunities for attendees to participate in give-back efforts.
In addition to the community event, Polaris plans to recognize the Vermillion team, including 14 employees who have been a part of the team for more than 20 years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.