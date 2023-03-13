Ricketts

U.S. Sen. Pete Ricketts, R-Neb., speaks at the grand opening of his Omaha Senate office. Ricketts plans to keep the Senate offices former Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb., operated in Omaha, Kearney and Scottsbluff. He’s looking for a different office in Lincoln.

 Aaron Sanderford/Nebraska Examiner

OMAHA, Neb. — U.S. Sen. Pete Ricketts, R-Neb., says he has not yet taken sides in the 2024 Republican primary race for president.

Ricketts, during an event Friday to open his Omaha Senate office, said he is focused on his new job and his own 2024 contest. He is running to serve out the final two years of former U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse’s term.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.