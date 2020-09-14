Incidents
• A report was received at 6:23 p.m. Friday of theft on Broadway Ave.
• A report was received at 5:46 p.m. Saturday of a residential burglary on W. 10th St.
• A report was received at 1:06 a.m. Sunday of an assault on Broadway Ave.
• A report was received at 7:15 a.m. Sunday of vandalism on Mary St.
• A report was received at 8:26 p.m. Sunday of theft on Picotte St.
• A report was received at 10:11 a.m. Monday of theft on E. 18th St.
• A report was received at 12:59 p.m. Monday of the theft of a debit card on Broadway Ave.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 2:28 p.m. Sunday of a male individual walking away from the Human Services Center. The individual was quickly located and returned.
Crime Stoppers
Anyone wishing to report anonymous information on unlawful activity in the City of Yankton or in Yankton County is encouraged to contact the Crime Stoppers tip line at 665-4440.
