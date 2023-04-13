100 Years Ago
Saturday, April 14, 1923
• Farmers in the city today said the present storm, which began about Friday noon, was of incalculable benefit to the soil and would help assure a good oat crop, and put the ground in good condition for spring plowing. Nearly an inch of moisture had fallen up to the middle of this afternoon.
• Yankton high school is taking up track work after four years of spring baseball, and about 30 men are entering in the various events and are out for practice every night the weather permits. It is not expected that baseball will be taken up this spring, the late cold weather slowing up the season and leaving little time for development and a schedule; and there being some apparent slump of interest among the schools of this and surrounding towns.
75 Years Ago
Wednesday, April 14, 1948
• Two passenger trains into Yankton, which had been suspended since March 22 in compliance with an O.D.T. order restricting service during the soft coal strike, were back into service today following the lifting of restrictions by the government Tuesday afternoon. The Chicago, Milwaukee, St. Paul and Pacific railroad said this morning that the two suspended trains – the westbound from Sioux City to Aberdeen, which arrives here at 10:20 a. m., and the eastbound from Aberdeen to Sioux City, which comes into Yankton at 9:50 p.m. – would be back in operation on schedule today.
• The local Chamber of Commerce reports that it has renewed its request to the State Highway Commission for the placing of clarifying direction markers at the corner of Fourth and Walnut streets here. The Chamber says it has had complaints that many tourists westbound through the city on S. D. Highway 50 turn left on U. S. 81 by mistake when intending to go north, not discovering their mistake until they have crossed the bridge, which makes them pay tolls twice.
50 Years Ago
Saturday, April 14, 1973
• The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission Thursday confirmed the sighting of two rare whooping cranes near Minden Wednesday. Jim Hurt of Kearney, a bioenforcement officer, and Conservation Officer Bill Earnest of Riverdale observed the birds for about two hours Wednesday afternoon. Only about 60 wild whooping cranes remain in the world, and only a handful survives in captivity.
• The presidential scholarship, top award for academic excellence offered annually at Mount Marty College, was presented Thursday evening at an awards dinner by Sister Evangeline Anderson, Ph.D., college president, to Corinne Lemmer, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. George T. Lemmer, Jr. of Redfield. The award carries a full-tuition stipend for the 1973-1974 academic year.
25 Years Ago
Tuesday, April 14, 1998
• Despite filing a 90-day notice of termination, Great Lakes Aviation officials say they have no current plans to stop airline service to Yankton. “This is just the process we have to go through to get a higher amount of subsidiary funds to continue to serve the market,” said Great Lakes Aviation’s Senior Vice-President of Marketing Dick Fontaine.
• After lengthy debate, the Yankton City Commission voted 5-4 Monday not to change a policy allowing alcoholic beverages in two public buildings with commission approval. The latest discussion stems from last month’s decision to allow beer at an upcoming high school graduation party in the Territorial Capitol Replica. Some argued that allowing beer to be served at a party for a minor sent the wrong message to the community.
