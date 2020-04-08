Piano students of Sheila Peterson performed at their annual recital on Sunday, March 8, 2020, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Yankton.
Performing solos were Carter Dahl, Brenna and Josslyn Elwood, Adelyn Goeken, Carter Guenther, Burkley and Mathea Olson, Kahlen and Kinley Peterson, and Claire and Meagan Scott. Performing duets with Peterson were Brenna and Josslyn Elwood, Kinley Peterson and Mathea Olson.
