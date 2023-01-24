Ex-Teacher Pleads Guilty

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — A former Wynot, Nebraska, teacher faces a mandatory minimum 10-year prison sentence after pleading guilty to a federal charge of attempted enticement of a minor for sex.
Andrew John Heller, 39, of Sergeant Bluffs, Iowa, pleaded guilty Jan. 13 in federal court at Sioux City. He agreed to a plea bargain in which federal prosecutors dropped a second count of attempted human trafficking.
The alleged incident took place last July in Sioux City.
A federal grand jury indicted Heller last October on the two counts. He initially pleaded not guilty to the charges.
On Jan. 4, Heller filed a notice of intent to plead guilty to the first count under a plea agreement.
U.S. District Court Judge Leonard Strand will conduct sentencing after a pre-sentencing report is prepared. Heller could receive life imprisonment under federal guidelines, according to the U.S. Attorney’s office.
Heller was originally charged in Woodbury County, Iowa. He was charged with one count of attempting to entice a minor under age 16 for sexual purposes and one count of prostitution. Both charges are Class D felonies, which carry a maximum penalty of up to five years in prison and a fine between $750-7,500.
However, the state dropped its complaint and the federal court filed charges because the alleged activities crossed state lines.
A federal grand jury indicted Heller on the two counts. A sentencing date has not been set, according to a U.S. Attorney’s press release.
Heller has been held in the Sioux County Jail in Orange City, Iowa. He was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshal after the guilty plea and will remain in custody pending sentencing, according to the press release.
The court ruled detention was needed to reasonably assure the safety of any other person and the community, according to federal documents. Detention was also needed to reasonably assure the defendant’s appearance for sentencing, court records added.
Further, the court found the weight of evidence against the defendant is strong, and he is subject to a lengthy period of incarceration.
At the time of his arrest last July, Heller was employed by the Wynot Public Schools as a social studies teacher. He resigned his position during a special school board meeting.
Shortly after Heller’s arrest, Wynot Superintendent Paul Hans issued a statement on the incident but did not list the staff member by name.
“We have recently learned of criminal allegations involving a school district employee,” Hans said. “The district is responding promptly and appropriately. Due to the nature of personnel matters, we cannot provide any further details or comments.”
Heller was arrested in Sioux City after he responded to an undercover operation by law enforcement, according to a U.S. Attorney’s press release.
The FBI and Sioux City Police Department were conducting an undercover investigation to identify subjects engaged in human trafficking in Sioux City. As part of the operation, law enforcement posted an advertisement for sex services on a frequently used dating website.
Heller contacted an undercover phone number, responding to a website ad claiming to be a 19-year-old female offering sex for money.
An undercover FBI agent responded to his call and posed as a 14-year-old girl. Heller agreed to pay $200 cash and bring some Trulys (alcoholic hard seltzer) in exchange for sex with someone he thought was an underage female.
The meeting date was scheduled, and Heller showed up as previously arranged, in his vehicle. He was searched by police, who found the cash and Trulys, along with condoms.
The alleged human trafficking charge occurred between July 5-14, while the alleged attempted enticement occurred on or about July 14, according to court records.
Both charges alleged he knowingly sought sex with a minor under the age of 18.
The attempted enticement charge alleged he used interstate or foreign commerce to knowingly entice a minor to engage in prostitution, according to court records. The charge further alleges he sought to engage in sexual activity for which a person could be charged with a criminal offense and attempted to do so.
The criminal offense could have been third-degree sexual abuse, according to the court documents.
The human trafficking charge alleged Heller knowingly sought to engage a minor in a commercial sex act.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Ronald Timmons prosecuted this case, while federal public defender Brittany Hedstrom provided Heller’s defense.
———
For more information about Project Safe Childhood, visit www.usdoj.gov/psc.
Follow @RDockendorf on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.