VERMILLION — The University of South Dakota Sanford School of Medicine has helped secure assistance for a research project that will generate a better understanding of the needs of rural and Native American survivors of domestic violence in South Dakota.
According to Bridget Diamond-Welch, Ph.D., a research scientist at USD’s Sanford School of Medicine and the principal investigator of the project’s grant, Native American and rural people who experience domestic violence often face many barriers such as lack of affordable housing, culturally appropriate services and legal aid. “The focus of this project is to better understand what is needed for these survivors to heal,” said Diamond-Welch.
The three-year research project is funded by the federal Office on Violence Against Women, and involves co-investigators Katie Edwards, Ph.D., and Laura Siller, Ph.D., from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Interviews with domestic violence survivors at the Mitchell (South Dakota) Area Safehouse will commence in Summer 2021.
The project is boosted by critical partnerships that are represented on an advisory board helping to guide the research. That advisory board includes representatives from the Mitchell Area Safehouse, South Dakota Network Against Family Violence and Sexual Assault, Buffalo Calf Woman’s Society, Tate Topa Consulting, Tribal Tech, South Dakota Coalition Ending Sexual and Domestic Violence, Native Women’s Society of the Great Plains and Winyan Wicanyuonihan Oyanke. These organizations will also utilize and disseminate the project’s findings.
This research project, according to its partners, will give voice to an historically marginalized population and provide critical information about the effectiveness of existing services to Native American and rural survivors of domestic violence. The study’s findings will help institutions and agencies providing services to rural and/or Native American domestic violence survivors to refine and tailor those services to achieve improved outcomes.
