Yankton Sales Tax Revenues Strong In February

Another big month for sales tax revenues for Yankton might be seen as a reason to celebrate.
But a strong showing in February is being viewed as a potential last hurrah before the realities of the times catch up with reporting.
In February, the City of Yankton saw a 5.44% jump over the same month in 2019. Overall, the city is up 8.08% on the year.
Yankton City Manager Amy Leon told the media last week that, as reports catch up with the ongoing curtailment of businesses in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic, such good news may be fleeting.
“We had a strong month in February,” Leon said. “I anticipate we’ll have a strong month in March, and then I’d anticipate we have some sales tax dips.”
She said that the present numbers show that the usually slow winter season is picking up a little.
“We had a fantastic winter and we were really on course for having a strong local economy and a lot of activity happening,” she said. “We’re very fortunate that we have things going on that have already been committed and already have been put forward.”
Major ongoing projects throughout the winter have included the Huether Family Aquatics Center and the new fieldhouse and dorms at Mount Marty College.
Leon said there’s likely to be some harsh realities reflected for months to come as the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic becomes more prominent and better understood.
“I would anticipate that we see a major drop in the spring and I think we’ll feel the impact of that throughout the year,” she said. “I don’t know how long this could last. When we took a dip in ’08-’09, it took a while to come back from that, and that wasn’t anything like what we’re seeing here.”
She added that sales taxes are a critical component of the city’s budget.
“The city primarily operates on sales tax,” she said. “That’s our major funding source for the general fund, and we’re going to have a big impact. We will be doing business differently for a very long time to come.”
Leon said that, ultimately, the focus needs to be on the immediate response to the growing health crisis, and how the city will move forward with revenues will be assessed at the appropriate time.
“We need to talk about it, and we will,” she said. “Right now, what we need to talk about is the health of our community; the health of our employees; and making sure that we’re doing everything we can to ease the burden on our health care facilities, our physicians, our nurses, our health care support team and our emergency personnel. Nothing is more important than that.”
Most other cities in the state have seen continued positive growth in the first two months of the year. Among the Top 10 First Class Cities Plus Vermillion, Yankton is second only to Spearfish (9.62%) on the year. The only cities that are recording negative growth at the moment are Vermillion (-0.01%) and Watertown (-0.44%).
