An Educational Step Ahead

A group of students (shown), college advisors and industry partners celebrated this year’s area winners of the increasingly competitive Dakota Build Scholarship as well as the overall success of the partnerships that make the program go.

 

With record numbers of area students and employers having taken advantage of Dakota Build Scholarships this year, Yankton Thrive marked the occasion with a recognition event Tuesday.

Scholarship recipients, their families, industry partners, technical college advisors and high-school career advisors came together to celebrate this year’s cohort of Dakota Build scholars at the River Rocks Events Center in Yankton Tuesday.

