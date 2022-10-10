As part of National Fire Prevention Week (Oct. 9-15), the Yankton Fire Department will host an open house at Fire Station No. 2 on Wednesday, Oct. 12, from 5:30-7 p.m. There will be family activities and opportunities to meet the firefighters and see the equipment they use.
This year’s National Fire Prevention Week theme is “Fire Won’t Wait, Plan Your Escape.”
