PIERRE — The Legislative Redistricting Sioux Falls Subcommittee will hold its first meeting of the 2021 interim on Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, at 6 p.m. (CT). The meeting is being held in Room HUB303 of the HUB Building, Southeast Technical College, in Sioux Falls.
Among the issues the subcommittee will discuss are conurbation district proposals for Sioux Falls and Sioux Falls legislative districts. Public testimony will also be taken. The full agenda is available online: https://mylrc.sdlegislature.gov/api/Documents/221376.pdf
The Legislative Redistricting Sioux Falls Subcommittee is one of three subcommittees formed by the House Legislative Redistricting Committee and the Senate Legislative Redistricting Committee to address redistricting within certain areas in the state.
Information regarding redistricting in South Dakota, including census numbers, laws, current maps, court cases, resources, and the South Dakota Redistricting Timetable for 2021, is available on the LRC website at https://sdlegislature.gov/Redistricting/Home.
