SD Committee Advances Bill To Stop Carbon Pipelines From Using Eminent Domain
PIERRE — A bill intended to prevent two proposed carbon pipeline projects from using eminent domain passed a legislative committee Monday.

The committee considered a total of six bills aimed at giving landowners more power in their fight against the pipeline projects. It was the first step in the legislative process for each of the bills during the ongoing 38-day legislative session at the Capitol in Pierre.

