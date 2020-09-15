PIERRE — The Joint Local Government Committee and the Joint Commerce and Energy Committee will meet Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, and Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, respectively, to receive public testimony as to how federal COVID-19 funds could be used in South Dakota.
The groups are among five joint committees created by the Executive Board for the SD Legislature on Aug. 31, 2020, to take public comment on the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on individuals, businesses and organizations in the state.
Members of the public wishing to testify are encouraged to participate remotely; in-person testifiers are encouraged to follow CDC guidelines regarding social distancing and the wearing of face coverings. Testifiers can register by email, using the address indicated on each committee’s webpage. Written testimony will also be accepted by email through the committee’s webpage and must be received at least 48 hours prior to the meeting to be considered at the meeting. When registering to testify or submitting written testimony, the individual should include their full name, whom they are representing (self, organization, etc.), city of residence, and brief comments. Testimony that is applicable to multiple committees may be combined into a single email or committee appearance so testifiers will not need to make multiple presentations. To access committee membership information, agendas, and email addresses, choose the committee from the menu on the left side of the 2020 Interim Committees webpage.
After all joint committees have met, the committees will report their findings, conclusions and recommendations to the Joint Committee on Appropriations.
