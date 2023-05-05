PIERRE — Travel South Dakota is partnering with the U.S. Travel Association and communities across the state to celebrate National Travel and Tourism Week (NTTW), May 7-13.

“Travel Forward,” the 2023 NTTW theme, recognizes the industry’s role in keeping our communities vibrant while acknowledging that travel serves as a local and global economic driver and provides workforce opportunities.

