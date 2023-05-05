PIERRE — Travel South Dakota is partnering with the U.S. Travel Association and communities across the state to celebrate National Travel and Tourism Week (NTTW), May 7-13.
“Travel Forward,” the 2023 NTTW theme, recognizes the industry’s role in keeping our communities vibrant while acknowledging that travel serves as a local and global economic driver and provides workforce opportunities.
“Tourism is big business in South Dakota,” said Gov. Kristi Noem. “Tourism generated 11% of total state sales tax in 2022. This helps fund essential services in our state, provides jobs & income for families, and helped South Dakota maintain the strongest economy in America.”
Visitors spent a record-setting $4.7 billion in South Dakota in 2022. This surpassed all previous records, including the surge of travel spending in 2021.
“NTTW celebrates one of South Dakota’s strongest, and most incredible, industries,” said James Hagen, Secretary of Travel South Dakota. “The tourism industry has set monumental records in South Dakota in recent years and positively impacted our citizens. Looking forward, we anticipate 2023 to be just as great.”
Throughout NTTW, South Dakota landmarks will be lit red, the official color of the tourism industry. Area landmarks set to be lit red include:
• DakotaDome, Vermillion;
• Sanford Coyote Sports Center, Vermillion.
Created by Congress in 1983, National Travel and Tourism Week is in its 40th year and is an annual acknowledgment of the impact of travel on states, regions, cities and the entire United States. During the first full week in May each year, communities nationwide unite to showcase the impact of travel.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.