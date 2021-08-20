This fall, United Way of Greater Yankton will relocate to the United Way Community Impact Center, located within a property owned and managed by Horizon Health Care at 920 Broadway Ave. in Yankton. This relocation is a mission-based move, allowing United Way and other partners to expand services to community volunteers and clients.
Direct service program space within the Community Impact Center will include multiple year-round United Way programs such as Big Friend Little Friend, the Retired Senior Volunteer Program, Volun-teer Placement Services and SPARK Community Conversations; in addition, United Way seasonal programming such as the Stuff the Bus School Supply Store, Toys for Kids and Adopt a Family holiday distributions will be provided from the location.
In addition to creating an opportunity for program expansion, United Way will continue to operate a “nonprofit center” at the new location offering low-cost office, direct service and storage space for other nonprofit agencies. This collaboration supports United Way’s initiative to develop shared services with other nonprofits, which will increase efficiencies and reduce duplication in the nonprofit community. Nonprofit tenants will include LSS Center for Financial Services, River City Domestic Violence Center, Rural Office of Community Services and Independent Living Choices. Pathways Shelter for the Homeless’ Furniture Program will also be on site. Two large community rooms will be available for educational, cultural, intellectual, civic or charitable activities at no cost to local nonprofit organizations.
“Over the years United Way of Greater Yankton continues to evolve by addressing critical community needs by both investing in, facilitating and collaborating with measurable impactful programming,” said Lauren Hanson, United Way of Greater Yankton Executive Director. “Community collaboration efforts continue with our relocation to the Community Impact Center on Broadway Avenue. We are excited to continue serving as a community hub for nonprofit excellence with Horizon Health Care.”
“We have long admired the positive catalyst United Way serves as in our community. We believe this facility will allow them to further grow their positive impact as a nonprofit leader. This partnership is one we’re proud of and committed to,” said Horizon Health Care CEO Wade Erickson.
For more information about United Way of Greater Yankton’s mission, programs and funded partners, visit www.yanktonunitedway.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.