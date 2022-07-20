VERMILLION — From accordions to zithers, harmonicas to grand pianos … don’t miss this rare opportunity to explore the National Music Museum’s (NMM) Center for Preservation and Research during an open house to be held on Sunday, July 24, from noon-4 p.m. The free event will be held at the NMM’s Center for Preservation and Research, located at 1225 Carr Street in Vermillion (next to Polaris along Highway 50 bypass).
Completed in 2019 through a partnership with the Vermillion Chamber and Development Corporation, the National Music Museum’s Center for Preservation and Research provides a secure, environmentally safe home for the museum’s vast collections.
Currently, the Center holds thousands of musical instruments and related artifacts while work on the NMM’s permanent exhibitions continues. Once work in the museum’s original Carnegie building on the campus of the University of South Dakota is complete, many of the instruments will be returned to be displayed, while others will remain in the Center for Preservation and Research to be studied, stored and shared by NMM curators, visiting scholars and students.
The 23,000-square-foot facility not only provides a dedicated, dynamic space for research and discovery, but also contains a conservation and photography lab for the ongoing preservation and visual recording (and sharing) of the NMM’s collections.
The National Music Museum is currently open to the public for the special exhibition “Gamelan: A Way of Life” on Thursdays and Fridays from 10 a.m.-4 p.m., and on Saturdays from noon-4 p.m. The NMM museum store and NMM Live! concert series will also continue through the spring and summer. More information can be found on NMM’s Facebook page, or online at nmmusd.org.
