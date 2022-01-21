Child Hospitalizations, Long-COVID Concerns Rise Amid SD Surge

As COVID-19 infections sweep across South Dakota in record numbers, concerns are rising that children and adolescents are suffering more severe illness than before and may be susceptible to symptoms that can afflict them long into their lifetimes.
A growing body of medical research and reports from pediatricians in South Dakota indicate that some children who test positive and overcome the initial coronavirus infection are suffering the same lingering, sometimes debilitating symptoms as adults who had COVID-19.
Symptoms that can occur in children well after initial infection with COVID-19 include respiratory problems, cognitive defects, chronic fatigue, headaches and loss of senses of smell or taste.
Doctors in South Dakota have seen a recent increase in the number of children who are suffering from severe symptoms of COVID-19 immediately and shortly after infection. In early 2022, South Dakota saw the first deaths of children with COVID-19 — one an infant in Pennington County and another from Minnehaha County who was 10 or under, according to state health officials.
The condition known as “Long-COVID,” and patients with lingering symptoms who are referred to as “long-haulers,” are well documented among adults who have had COVID-19.
But researchers in America and across the world are increasingly concerned that children who get COVID-19 could face similar long-range symptoms that may inhibit their ability to live normal or fruitful lives.
“I don’t know how big of a piece of the pie that is, but certainly we have patients who are young and have developed long-hauler symptoms,” said Dr. Chad Thury, a family physician who is also regional director of clinical quality at Avera Health in Sioux Falls. “Whether that’s altered taste and smell and they can’t eat and start to lose weight because everything tastes rancid, or it is ‘brain fog’ or not being able to think clearly.”
With the COVID-19 pandemic starting only two years ago, it is hard to say now if infected children will have symptoms later in life. But Thury said it is worrisome that long-hauler symptoms once seen only in adults are now being seen in children.
“The general fatigue and malaise, those we see pretty often in kids,” he said. “Those can last a number of weeks after a COVID infection.”
As cases of COVID-19 among children have continued to rise, especially since the highly transmissible omicron coronavirus variant became dominant in the U.S. last year, more children have ended up in the hospital with serious and sometimes long-range symptoms, said Dr. Jody Huber, a pediatrician and head of children’s intensive care at Sanford Health in Sioux Falls.
“It has been alarming for us,” Huber said. “What we have seen with this current variant is that we have had more children hospitalized with COVID than we ever have before.”
As of Jan. 19, 2022, the South Dakota Department of Health reported that 13,456 children ages 0-9 have had COVID-19 so far in the state, and 25,853 residents ages 10-19 have been infected. About 235 people in those age ranges have been hospitalized, with two deaths reported.
In response to increasing rates of COVID-19 among children and more children with serious symptoms, Huber said Sanford has opened a new intensive care wing of the hospital specifically for children with COVID-19.
Doctors across the country have consistently seen the benefits of vaccines to fight COVID-19 among children, both in preventing infection and reducing the chance of experiencing serious or lingering symptoms.
“What we’re noticing, especially right now with the new omicron wave, is that children who are vaccinated have less severe illness than unvaccinated children,” Huber said.
Thury said vaccination also appears to help children avoid symptoms that linger after initial recovery from COVID-19.
“In terms of long-haulers, there’s pretty clear evidence that being vaccinated prevents that,” he said.
Vaccines are available to people age 5 and up; as of mid-January, South Dakota was slightly behind the national average of vaccination rates of children and adolescents.
Getting vaccinated also appears to reduce the chance that infected children will get multi-inflammatory syndrome, which can be debilitating, Huber said.
MIS-C is a condition in which several body parts can become inflamed, including the heart, lungs, kidneys, brain, skin, eyes, or gastrointestinal organs, according to the CDC. The condition has been diagnosed in more than 6,000 U.S. children and several cases have arisen in South Dakota.
Recent data suggest that severe symptoms are more likely in children who test positive for COVID-19 and who are obese, are prone to seizures, were developmentally disabled or who have diabetes, asthma or other lung diseases, Huber said.
Huber said statistics continue to show that compared with adults who test positive for COVID-19, children who are infected tend to have fewer symptoms overall, fewer severe symptoms and far less likelihood of hospitalization or death.
The problem for parents, however, lies in the fact that no one can tell in advance if a child is susceptible to immediate or long-range severe symptoms from COVID-19.
“Children do seem to get less severe disease,” Huber said. “However, it’s hard to tell which child is going to get severe disease and which child isn’t.”
Children and young adults in South Dakota are seeing high COVID-19 transmission rates in early 2022. In the K-12 school system, there were 1,189 active cases of COVID-19 on Jan. 8, 2022, with 725 new confirmed or probable cases reported that week. A few schools in Rapid City went to remote teaching due to high COVID-19 case counts or related staffing shortages in early January.
In a Nov. 2, 2021, article in Yale Medicine, physical symptoms of long-COVID among children can include “brain fog,” chronic fatigue, inability to exercise, persistent cough, headaches and sore throat.
“The question of why some kids (just like some adults) wrestle with health problems for weeks or months is one of the pandemic’s biggest mysteries—and one that causes worry for parents,” the article states. “With long COVID, many kids suddenly find themselves struggling to keep up with their schoolwork or skipping sports.”
South Dakota lags slightly behind the national average in regard to vaccination of children and adolescents, according to the CDC.
As of Jan. 12, 2022, 24% of South Dakota children ages 5-11 had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 56% of South Dakota residents ages 12-17 had received one dose, according to the CDC. Nationally, the average on that date was 27% of children ages 5-11 and 64% of those ages 12-17 receiving one dose.
Nicole Olson, manager of the clinic at Winner Regional Health in Winner, S.D., said local health officials have promoted child vaccinations via social media, through posters around town and on local radio.
“Right after New Year’s, we really saw a huge uptick in cases, and we’re seeing kids multiple times a day now, and they are typically unvaccinated,” Olson said. “It can be anything from a runny nose to ear pain and vomiting, you name it. Some have sinus pain, terrible, terrible sore throat and terrible headaches.”
Vaccination rates have been higher among older residents and Native Americans in the Winner area, Olson said.
“I think people are looking at this and saying that, ‘What’s the point of getting vaccinated if everyone is fine after getting it,’” she said. “A lot of people seem concerned about what this vaccine is going to do to kids in 10 or 15 years from now more than they are concerned about the virus.”
Dr. Huber, of Sanford Health, said parents are misinformed if they believe that the vaccine is potentially more harmful than the virus. “These vaccines were studied quite extensively in those age groups and the vaccine side effects are minimal compared to the risks of ending up in the hospital or intensive care unit with COVID.”
