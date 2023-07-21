Ranney

Dr. Ranney attained the rank of Captain in the Army. He was Battalion Surgeon for the 181st Engineer Heavy Ponton Battalion and served in England, France, Belgium, Holland, Luxembourg, and Germany under combat conditions.

Some poetic wartime words penned 80 years ago by a Yankton soldier have come to light and to life in a statewide publication.

The words belong to the late Dr. Brooks Ranney, a longtime OB/GYN in Yankton, who passed away in 2016.

