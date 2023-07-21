Some poetic wartime words penned 80 years ago by a Yankton soldier have come to light and to life in a statewide publication.
The words belong to the late Dr. Brooks Ranney, a longtime OB/GYN in Yankton, who passed away in 2016.
His wife, Vi Ranney, while going through some boxes of old papers, came upon a poem Brooks wrote while serving as a medic in World War II.
“Due to the contents of the poem, I believe Brooks would have written this while he was with troops in England, waiting for General Eisenhower to make the decision to cross the English Channel,” Vi said.
That would place the origin of the work sometime just before the June 6, 1944, launch of the D-Day invasion of Europe.
The poem piqued the interest of Marilyn Kratz, local author and Vi’s sister.
“This poem gives us a picture of the longing for peace felt by many during the war,” Kratz said.
She submitted the poem to the state poetry magazine, “Pasque Petals,” which printed it in this year’s spring edition.
Kratz felt many people would be interested in reading it.
Brooks entered the military shortly after Pearl Harbor was attacked on Dec. 7, 1941. He served until 1945.
Although he wasn’t with the troops when they made the crossing, he served as Battalion Surgeon all through Europe during the war and was at the Battle of the Bulge as well as at the Remagen Bridge when it came down in 1945.
In addition to this poem, Dr. Ranney wrote several books including his World War II memoir “To Cross the River Barriers,” a story of the 181st Engineer Heavy Ponton Battalion, narrated by Dr. Ranney, their only battalion surgeon.
He made many advances in the fields of gynecology and obstetrics and had 75 articles about them published in medical journals. He was a founding member of the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists and served as its president from 1981-1983. He delivered over 7,000 babies during his 50 years of practice.
The poem is published below:
Black Upon Gray
By Dr. Brooks Ranney (1915-2016)
Written during active duty in World War II
Black upon gray —
As I lie here, looking up,
waiting for — I’m not sure what.
(True, we’re given some idea,
but the details are not clear.
We expect some work tonight;
it should come before the light
brightens the beshrouded sky –
perhaps, reducing doubt thereby.)
Black upon gray.
Black upon gray —
I see vague, black, shapeless leaves
lashing in an angry breeze,
against deep, impenetrable gray of sky,
so far removed from day
that there is no remaining husk
of softly tinted rays of dusk
which, fading out, left but decay
until the dawn of brighter day.
Black upon gray.
Black upon gray —
The black of widespread hate and fear
engendering a deep despair;
the black of bald-faced greed,
deceit of many textures, crude or neat.
Black murder, fashioned as a tool of terror
thus arrogantly to rule
With cruel, inhuman, insane might
the slaves’ fate placed in such a plight.
Black upon gray.
Black upon gray —
The deep gray fog of ignorance,
brainchild of blindness, laziness,
or lack of understanding.
Gray stupidity producing misjudgment.
that bleak error’s price
is paid too oft’ by innocents,
when from all times we seek a sun.
This answer is defeatism.
Black upon gray.
Black upon gray —
Where is that dawn of brighter day?
It must not be so far away,
for many of mankind have fought
and many more have worked and wrought
the weapons of concerted force —
that black tyranny to disperse;
eliminating at its source
that more apparent evil force.
Gray beyond white?
White upon gray —
For as we work and fight and pray
awaits that shroud of heavy gray.
It must be lifted from mankind’s
intelligence by knowledge, err he finds
his efforts have been all in vain,
forced back to black despair again.
He must co-mingle, understand,
judge properly, prepare to plan.
Light upon white!
Light upon white —
Has man yet reached that lofty stage
where wisdom conquers over rage,
where one is free, yet understands
how man can live with other man?
Thus do I ponder, looking up,
waiting for — I’m not sure what.
Hold! Here’s a message, clear and true;
a message of some work to do.
Light upon white.
