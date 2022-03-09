Concert Association Poised To Celebrate 75 Years

Seventy-five years ago this fall, a group of like-minded Yankton residents met to discuss creating a platform for bringing talented individuals to perform in Yankton in order to grow an appreciation for arts and sciences.
The first president of the executive board of directors for the Yankton Community Concert Association was Charles H. Gurney and many other local family names from Yankton are recognizable on the boards which have served over many years. Gurney led a strong board of directors with a vision to provide quality entertainment to Yankton residents and they provided a range of events.
What is now known as the Yankton Area Concert Association (YACA) has since become a fixture of the local music and entertainment scene.
Current concert association president Judi O’Connell has fond memories of the anticipation when it grew close to concert season.
“We never had much money; no one did and there was barely enough to go around most days, but my mom always managed to save enough to buy one ticket and it was shared by my sister and I,” she said.
It became a family tradition to go to the concerts, O’Donnell said. Over the years, the talent performed classical music and a variety of entertainment. So many musical memories were created.
“We knew we had to walk and some of those concert sites were quite far away, there was no other way, so we picked which concerts we liked and took turns,” O’Connell said.
One year, O’Connell was in the hospital with pneumonia when her turn to go to the concert came up.
“I begged the doctor to let me go,” O’Connell said with a laugh. “He said if a warm car was at the back door of the hospital and it only took me straight to the concert and back, I could go.”
By that time of night, he warned her, the only door which would possibly open was the back door, so she needed to pray it was still unlocked when she got back.
At first, the concerts were held at Yankton College and then moved to the old high school building, which is today’s Walnut Village. From there, the performances were held at Marian Auditorium on the Mount Marty campus for many years. Finally, the series found a home at the Yankton High School Theatre.
O’Connell’s fondest memories include a performance by Harry Belafonte (“he was dreamy”) just before he was famous. Many of the performers in the early years were just getting a start and had not made it big, so to say. Most of the performers were hired from New York.
This fall will mark the 75th season of YACA’s concert season, with memberships from around the area including patrons from Nebraska. The series is planned by the board of directors through Allied Concert Services of Minneapolis.
At the milestone of 50 years, the program listed less than 20 sponsors and about 20 board members. At the 75th year mark, there are five sponsorship levels, with ore than 100 sponsors involved, along with about 30 board members and paid memberships of over 1,200 loyal concert patrons.
For the upcoming 2022-2023 season, concert lovers will enjoy six concerts presented from October through May of next year for just a little over the cost of a meal on the town. Performers will include Ernie Haase & Signature Sound; Cherish the Ladies, an all-female ensemble with a flute, penny whistle, guitar, violin, keyboard and accordion; Dan Miller’s Cowboy Music Revue; The Hall Sisters performing country pop; Jeremy Stolle, singing Broadway hits including a presentation from Phantom of the Opera where he currently performs one of the Phantoms; and to conclude the season in May, a Minneapolis-based sextet performing brass with two trumpets, trombone, tuba and French horn.
“It was so sad COVID caused cancellations for the 2019-2020 season, not only for our series but for all the artists, some of them eventually closing down their performances,” O’Connell said. “No one would have dreamed something like this would have happened, but we are back, full force, with exciting concerts planned for the upcoming year.”
YACA members are invited to join the YACA board for a 75th Anniversary Party at 2 p.m. this Saturday before the afternoon performance, featuring Uptown Girls, for refreshments before or after the concert in the Commons Dining Area at Yankton High School Summit Center. New memberships purchased that night can attend the remaining concerts this year, including the Saturday performance and the closing entertainment, Branden & James, a vocal, cello and piano trio.
Membership tickets for the upcoming season will be on sale starting this weekend with the March YACA performance on Saturday, March 12, at 3 p.m., for membership holders.
———
For more information or more details on how to be a member or become a board member, contact Vi Ranney, 605-665-3596.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.