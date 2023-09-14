INCIDENTS
• The sheriff’s office received a report at 1:04 a.m. Wednesday of domestic violence and assisted the Yankton Police Department near Broadway Avenue and 15th Street.
• The sheriff’s office received a report at 2:31 p.m. Wednesday of disorderly conduct at an unspecified location.
• The sheriff’s office received a report at 5:04 p.m. Wednesday of a theft at an unspecified location.
• Police received a report at 5:49 p.m. Wednesday of a theft by a male that used someone else’s credit card on Douglas Avenue.
• Police received a report at 6:53 p.m. Wednesday of the threat of harm or violence. The reporting person was feeling threatened by daughter in apartment building on Cedar Terrace.
• Police received a report at 7:12 a.m. Thursday of disorderly conduct involving two females arguing on E. 4th Street.
• Police received a report at 9:25 a.m. of school truancy on E. 13th Street.
• Police received a report at 10:44 a.m. of employee theft on Capitol Street.
CRIME STOPPERS
Anyone wishing to report anonymous information on unlawful activity in the City of Yankton or in Yankton County is encouraged to contact the Crime Stoppers tip line at 605-665-4440.
