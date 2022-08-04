Suicide Awareness Walk Set For Saturday

It’s important to raise awareness about suicide and suicide prevention, but for survivors, a local suicide awareness walk is also a chance to speak, remember and heal.
Yankton’s annual Step Forward to Prevent Suicide event returns Saturday at the Riverside Park amphitheater, followed by a walk across the Meridian Bridge. Registration begins at 8:15 a.m., followed by a remembrance ceremony and a speaker, and ends in a 1.5-mile walk.
Walkers will take Levee Street west to the bottom deck of the Meridian Bridge and return on the top deck.
Participants are encouraged to walk in teams. Preregistrations are also being accepted online at www.helplinecenter.org.
This is a free event, but donations are being accepted. Hosted by the United Way, all event proceeds will be split 50/50 between The Helpline Center and United Way’s Bridging Yankton coalition, Lauren Hanson, executive director of United Way of Greater Yankton, told the Press & Dakotan.
“Those proceeds go to some really great causes and efforts locally and statewide,” she said.
This year’s address is being given by Wendy Mamer, who will speak about the loss of one of her family members to suicide. Emcees for the event are Marc Bies and Doug Pesicka. Music is performed by United Way Board member Monte Gulick.
The Helpline Center is South Dakota’s leader in suicide prevention and response, and it facilitates the national 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline.
It’s a direct connection to compassionate, accessible care and support for anyone experiencing mental-health related distress, Hanson said.
“They also facilitate numerous suicide loss and grief services, a statewide teen texting line, lots of trainings and many other suicide prevention resources,” she noted.
In the past, Bridging Yankton has used its funds to implement the Yankton High School (YHS) crisis texting line, purchased an updated social emotional curriculum for Yankton School District counselors and hosted different assemblies at Yankton Middle School and YHS focused on courage, character building, anti-bullying and suicide prevention.
The 2020 walk was canceled, but last year, Bridging Yankton spent a large portion of its money in local classrooms for teachers to purchase materials focused on mental health. This year, the group funded a speaker at Yankton’s annual Mental Wellness Conference.
Though Bridging Yankton is fiscally hosted by the United Way for its 501(c)(3) status and ability to manage donations, “thank yous” and tax reporting, it began as a local grassroots organization in 2016.
“A lot of us had been impacted by suicide in one form or another, so we got together to say, ‘How do we bring some hope and healing to our community?’” Hanson said, noting that a few of the members had been working with the Helpline Center and their suicide support and grief services. “(They had) participated in a Step Forward to Prevent Suicide walk in another community, and they really loved the fellowship and the hope and getting the community together to raise awareness about suicide.”
Unfortunately, those left behind by a suicide are often unable to speak about it publicly, she said.
“I think as a suicide survivor — losing a parent when I was 15, and another parent at 24 — it is something that lives with you every day,” Hanson said. “It comes with a stigma about communicating about it to people and reopening that wound. It’s difficult.”
Fellowship is important in reversing the belief that survivors can’t talk about their experience with suicide, affirming that it’s OK to answer those questions, to say it out loud, to talk about it together and heal together, she said.
Happily, events like Saturday’s walk help survivors share their stories out loud. But, there are more participants each year, which means that more people are being impacted by suicide, Hanson said.
Despite having had rainy conditions for five out of six years, Yankton’s Step Forward walk has never been canceled due to the weather, she noted.
“Right now, there’s a slight chance of rain, but I find rain is healing and therapeutic,” Hanson said. “A little bit of rain is fitting, and it’s a rain-or-shine event, so we will walk regardless.”
For more information, call Helpline Center at 211, United Way of Greater Yankton at 605-665-6766 or email events@helplinecenter.org.
