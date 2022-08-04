Suicide Awareness Walk Set For Saturday

A suicide awareness walk benefitting suicide awareness group Bridging Yankton and the Helpline Center is slated Saturday at the Riverside Park Amphitheater.

It’s important to raise awareness about suicide and suicide prevention, but for survivors, a local suicide awareness walk is also a chance to speak, remember and heal.

Yankton’s annual Step Forward to Prevent Suicide event returns Saturday at the Riverside Park amphitheater, followed by a walk across the Meridian Bridge. Registration begins at 8:15 a.m., followed by a remembrance ceremony and a speaker, and ends in a 1.5-mile walk.

