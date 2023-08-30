SIOUX FALLS —Pheasants Forever has announced a new outdoor access initiative with the goal of enrolling 10,000 acres per year in South Dakota.

The Public Access to Habitat (PATH) program will accelerate the statewide enrollment of lands in long-term conservation programs while bolstering participation in South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks’ (GFP) Walk-In Area (WIA) program. The inaugural year, fully funded at $250K through national sponsors onX Hunt and South Dakota Tourism, will open enrollment to landowners starting on Sept. 1, 2023.

