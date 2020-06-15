100 Years Ago
Wednesday, June 16, 1920
• Yankton College is to be represented in the Olympic tryouts this year, for the first time in the history of the institution. Marc Cleworth of Hudson, Yankton College sprinter, will go to Chicago June 26 for the tryouts for this section.
• A band of gypsies were in Mission Hill Saturday traveling through in two large Dodge autos. They did not take well with their fortune telling and the people of the town were glad when they moved on.
75 Years Ago
Saturday, June 16, 1945
• “Here’s Your Infantry” combat demonstration and free exhibit to be held in Yankton Tuesday, June 9. The price to enter the demonstration is the purchase of one war bond.
• The June rise of the Missouri River is now on here with the gauge at 7 a.m. today standing at 6.8 feet, a rise of .1 of a foot since the corresponding hour yesterday. The river has been gradually rising for the past week or ten days, coming up from an all-time spring low of 1.1 feet recorded on May 10.
50 Years Ago
Tuesday, June 16, 1970
• The Yankton area was not spared in Monday’s unpredictable weather, although no personal injuries were reported and property damage was relatively light. Scotland was believed hit hardest by what was thought to be a tornado roaring over the top of the city at tree top height, doing considerable damage to trees and some slight property damage.
• In an attempt to control unruly player conduct and unnecessary badgering of umpires, the Lewis and Clark League managers and officials have agreed to stand behind the umpires and to slap fines and suspensions on players guilty of physically berating them.
25 Years Ago
Friday, June 16, 1995
• As the flowers and trees come alive with the long-awaited warm weather, so does the Lewis and Clark Theatre Company’s summer season. The spring cleaning has been completed at the Lakeside Theatre and rehearsals for “Scapino” are underway. “Scapino” is directed by Terry Winter, board member and longtime supporter of the arts in Yankton.
• Pal Christensen, Yankton, carded a hole-in-one at Hillcrest Golf Course in Yankton. Christensen got the ace on Hole No. 6, nailing the 191-yard hole with a 3-wood.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.