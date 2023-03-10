100 Years Ago
Sunday, March 11, 1923
Updated: March 11, 2023 @ 3:47 am
100 Years Ago
Sunday, March 11, 1923
• No paper
75 Years Ago
Thursday, March 11, 1948
• With an eye toward inaugurating a new course of instruction at Yankton High School next fall, the Yankton Board of Education will be making an investigation to determine all necessary action preliminary to making driving instruction a regular part of the curriculum, according to C.A. Beaver, superintendent, reporting on the March meeting of the Yankton board of education.
• The boys were well ahead of the girls among the new arrivals in Yankton County recorded during February, the vital statistics report compiled in the office of Clerk of Courts Nathan Steinbach revealed today. Birth records showed 31 boys and 24 girls added to the Yankton county books in February.
50 Years Ago
Sunday, March 11, 1973
• No paper
25 Years Ago
Wednesday, March 11, 1998
• City and county leaders are having renewed discussions about renovating Yankton City Hall and the Yankton Public Safety Center. Renovations could include moving trucks belonging to the rural fire department and Yankton County ambulances out of City Hall. There was also talk of connecting the two buildings with a walkway to improve handicap accessibility to City Hall and additional court space for the county.
• It’s always tough to play on the road, but the Yankton Bucks found the District 2AA championship at No. 1 Brandon Valley and their 1,400 fans especially tough. Even after playing well, the Bucks fell 68-48 Tuesday night.
