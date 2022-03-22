Yankton Musician Unveils New Persona, Album

“Sometimes the best way to move forward is to look back,” said musician and Yankton native Ross Wuestewald of his new solo direction that is bringing him back to his hometown for one show this week.
Wuestewald will be appearing at Yankton’s Backspace Brewing Company for a performance Saturday night to celebrate the recent release of his new solo album, “I Hope This Finds You Well.”
As part of this new direction, Wuestewald told the Press & Dakotan that he adopted the stage name “Aage Birch,” after his grandfather.
A Yankton High School 2006 graduate, Wuestewald released three albums prior to this one, the first with co-musician Tom Duarte while still in school, he said. “Onward, etc. was my band for about 10 years, and I did two records under that. The last one was about six years ago.”
The indie folk-rock albums recorded with Onward, etc. gained the band and Wuestewald national and international recognition and were done through a recording contract with DC Jam Records, he said.
The new album is a solo endeavor and is completely independent, Wuestewald said.
“Other albums that I’d written in the past had always been about other people, other experiences that I witnessed throughout my life,” he said. “This one was more of a self-reflection. I turned the mirror back on myself and wrote about my life. A lot of these songs are going to hit home.”
That’s probably why it was five years in the making, Wuestewald noted.
A busy European tour was cut short by the pandemic, and concerts in the U.S. and abroad were also canceled, which probably gave Wuestewald the time needed to finish the new album, he said.
Nine tracks from “I Hope This Finds You Well” were recorded by Dayne Wood at The Firing Room in Bend, Oregon.
“Then I had it mixed and mastered by another Yankton native, Zach Kassik. He’s got a studio, Wild Feather Recording, in Nashville,” Wuestewald said. “It’s kind of like two Yankton kids working together, which is super cool.”
The track “Wolves of the North” was the first released and touches on an important time in Wuestewald’s young life, he said.
“When I was 17, I was a junior in high school. I packed up my things and went to Alaska for the summer, and that’s where I started writing my songs,” Wuestewald said. “That song is about that journey from the perspective of my parents looking at the decision that was made by me at that age.”
“I Hope This Finds You Well” is Wuestewald favorite recording and the one on which he worked the hardest, he said.
The album was released under the Aage Birch stage name on March 11, just before the death of the grandfather, who inspired the Aage Birch persona, adding more meaning to an already personal body of work.
“I am definitely excited to see some old friends and try to have a good night,” Wuestewald said. “I think it’s just important to kind of bring the art back home.”
