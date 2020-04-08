YST Posts Restrictions

WAGNER — Yankton Sioux tribal members have been ordered to remain at home, except for essential services, until further notice in an effort to contain the spread of COVID-19 on the reservation.
The Business and Claims (B&C) Committee, which serves as tribal government, passed the “Stay At Home” order Monday. The resolution received six votes in favor, none opposed, one abstaining and two absent.
The resolution went into effect 5 p.m. Monday and remains in force until withdrawn in writing. The resolution restricts travel and activities —including wakes and funerals — for tribal members.
“The Stay at Home Order requires all individuals currently living within the Yankton Sioux reservation to stay at home whenever possible,” the resolution said. “They may leave their residences only to perform essential activities. When individuals leave their residences, they must wear a protective face mask.”
In addition, the order bans non-tribal members from the reservation except for driving through on a county or state highway and for certain essential functions.
“All visitors on the Yankton Sioux reservation are directed to return home,” the resolution said. “For purposes of this order, a visitor is a person who is not a tribal citizen, is not a spouse or minor child of a tribal citizen, does not maintain his or her permanent home on the reservation or who is not an employee of the tribe or federal government.”
The order will be enforced “by any appropriate legal means.”
The traditional homeland covers approximately 262,300 acres, according to the tribal website. The land is located in southern Charles Mix County, bordered on the west and south by the Missouri River.
The stay-at-home order was the latest action taken by the B&C Committee during the past month, spurred by a positive test for the coronavirus at the Indian Health Service (IHS) facility at Wagner. More probable cases may have occurred since then, the order noted.
“It is essential that immediate and drastic measures are necessary to mitigate the imminent threat of widespread severe damage, injury or loss of life, or property resulting from COVID-19,” the resolution said.
TRAVEL RESTRICTIONS
Individuals may leave their residence only to perform the following essential activities:
• To care for elders, minors, dependents, people with disabilities or other vulnerable people.
• To purchase or obtain food, pet supplies and essential household.
• To obtain medical supplies or medication or to visit a health care professional.
• To care for a family member or pet in another household.
• To engage in banking or other financial transactions or services.
• To do work in an essential or critical business activity or service.
• To engage in outdoor activities “like walking, running, fishing, hunting, golf or walking a dog, as long as they maintain a safe social distance from others.”
• To provide for the funeral arrangements of a family or household member.
• Travel required by law enforcement or court order or as necessary for participation in a legal proceeding.
• Going to or from educational facilities to support distance learning or to get school-provided meals or related educational services.
• To get supplies to work from home.
• To perform other necessary household functions.
• To engage in other essential activities as authorized in writing by the Business and Claims Committee.
All public and private gatherings of any number of people occurring outside a residence are prohibited except for the essential activities expressly permitted in the stay-at-home order. Nothing in the order prohibits the gathering of members living in the same residence.
All gatherings of more than 10 people are prohibited.
No visitors will be allowed to come onto the reservation, other than to pass through on a county or state roadway, except that are deemed essential services.
They include providing medical or home care, emergency services and the continuation of essential and critical government services. Other provisions are for providing deliveries of water, groceries, food, medicine, propane and other fuel, and essential housing, building, vehicle and equipment maintenance.
Other essential activities include legal proceedings in the Yankton Sioux Tribal Court, public and private transportation providers, mail delivery and postal service, professional services and attending the wake or funeral of an immediate family member.
The order mandates that all wakes and funerals shall adhere to set guidelines.
The attendance at wakes and funerals shall be limited to 10 people at one time, not including the funeral home staff, clergy/officiants or cemetery staff. Attendees must practice social distancing — be at least six feet apart at all times.
The family may consider inviting friends and relatives to come separately. In the event of multiple wake nights, they may ask friends and relatives to rotate nights.
The order mandates the appointment of relatives to focus on nothing but cleaning and wiping down door handles and frequently-touched surfaces.
Families must advise people if they have a fever of 100.4 degrees or any other symptoms not to attend the wake or funeral.
Families may encourage people to be part of the caravan to the gravesite, and they may consider livestreaming the wake and funeral as an alternative to in-person attendance. Families may have a memorial at a later date.
In another provision of the order, all tribal contractors and vendors performing essential services must be willing to submit to a screening process.
Also, individuals who exhibit COVID-19 symptoms must isolate themselves so as not to infect others.
RECENT ACTIONS
The stay-at-home order represents the tribal leadership’s latest response to COVID-19, according to the Yankton Sioux website.
On March 9, the B&C Committee imposed a ban on tribally-funded travel to and from the reservation. The next day, the committee was notified of the presumptive positive diagnosis for the virus at the HIS facility in Wagner.
On March 13, the B&C declared a state of emergency for the Yankton Sioux to mitigate an outbreak on the reservation and to contain any exposure that had already occurred. On the same day, the committee adopted an interim response plan and temporarily suspended portions of the tribal personnel policies to authorize emergency leave and work from home.
On March 27, the B&C imposed a ban that prohibits all outside inmates — meaning inmates from outside the Yankton Sioux reservation — from being housed at the correctional facility located on the Yankton Sioux reservation until further notice. The same day, the B&C imposed a ban on the detail of correctional officers to the correctional facility located on the Yankton Sioux reservation until further notice.
On April 3, the B&C was notified of a potential community transmission within the local non-Indian community. In this week’s stay-at-home order, the tribal leaders noted the COVID-19 threat is “expected to continue for an indefinite period of time.”
In a separate COVID-19 measure, the tribally owned and operated Fort Randall Casino near Pickstown suspended its operations at midnight April 3 until further notice.
For more information on the stay-at-home order, check the Yankton Sioux website. For more information on the pandemic, visit online at https://www.cdc.gov/Coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html
