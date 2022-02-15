The Roy Anderson No. 12 American Legion Auxiliary Unit will hold its February meeting on Monday, Feb. 21, at the VFW. The meeting starts at 7 p.m.
Most Popular
Articles
Images
Commented
- Matters Of Medicine (40)
- Letter: 1/6 Poll Numbers (36)
- Letter: The Days Of ‘76 (35)
- Letter: A Sweeping Difference (33)
- Letter: One Year Later (22)
- Letter: What Is Thune For? (21)
- Letter: Upside Down (21)
- Letter: Check The Facts (17)
- Letter: ‘We’ll See About That’ (12)
- Letter: Say Goodbye, Teacher! (10)
- Letter: Undoing A ‘Stupid’ Decision (9)
- South Dakota About To Embrace Juneteenth (8)
- Transgender Athletes And State Priorities (4)
- Letter: A Different Focus (4)
- New COVID Surge And Its Impact (4)
- Letter: Women’s Health (4)
- Roadblock In Springfield (2)
- Pierre Pressure: What We Say And What They Do (1)
- Letter: Pipeline Problems (1)
- School Board To Reconsider Mask Mandate (1)
- Letter: Pro-Life Policies (1)
- Pelosi to seek reelection with Democratic majority at risk (1)
- Moving Election Dates Could Cause Problems (1)
- Vermillion Rally Held To Support Trans Kids (1)
- Letter: ‘You Made My Day’ (1)
- Seasons Of Collision (1)
- Firefighters Battle Propane Blaze East Of Yankton (1)
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.