LINCOLN, Neb. — Kevin Bagley, Director of the Division of Medicaid and Long-Term Care (MLTC) within the Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) has announced a statewide listening tour for Medicaid’s managed care program. The tour will begin Jan. 11, 2022, and will stop at five locations throughout the state.
Nebraska Medicaid will be procuring new contracts for the capitated managed care program, Heritage Health, in 2022. As part of this process, the Medicaid team wants to gather input from community members who would like to share their experiences with Medicaid’s current health plans.
This feedback will help Medicaid develop its next managed care contracts. These listening sessions will take place at the following locations:
In the area, the tour will stop in Norfolk, Nebraska, on Thursday, Jan. 20, at the Norfolk Public Library — (Meeting Room A) from 1:30-2:30 p.m.
