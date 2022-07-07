100 Years
Saturday, July 8, 1922
• A gigantic display of fireworks will be a feature of the evening of the second day, Aug. 30, of the first annual fair of the newly organized Yankton County Fair Association, it was decided at a meeting of the board of directors and superintendents of departments in the Chamber of Commerce rooms last night.
• Local baseball fans are promised one of the fastest games of the season tomorrow afternoon when the Yankton aggregation will line up against the famous All-Nations team from Omaha, which has been cleaning up several teams in this part of the country lately.
75 Years Ago
Tuesday, July 8, 1947
• Mayor C.G. Wallbaum and City Auditor Anna Goetz were authorized by the city commission last night to sign contracts with the Summers Electric Co., for the installation of traffic control signals on the corners of Third and Fourth streets intersecting Walnut Street, and it is expected that work will start at once in setting up the signal system.
• Recently Fred Dralle, pioneer resident of the Mission Hill vicinity, purchased a tombstone to be placed on the family lot where his wife is buried and where Mr. Dralle will have his final resting place. Saturday, July 5, was Mr. Dralle’s 83rd birthday. He observed this anniversary by having the tombstone placed on his lot at the Mission Hill cemetery.
50 Years Ago
Saturday, July 8, 1972
• At Russo’s Specialty Shoppe 10 members of the Yankton clan of Mr. and Mrs. Dominic Russo are working at the restaurant operation at 311 Cedar. The shop was opened July 3 and features “nationality” dishes including home-made Italian sausage.
• Larry Eickhoff, 6’3 basketball standout for the Hartington Public Wildcats, will enroll at Yankton College this fall, according to Greyhound basketball coach Ron Bertsch.
25 Years Ago
Tuesday, July 8, 1997
• For the first time ever, Yankton’s Dakota Territorial Museum will be guided by a full-time curator. Mark Morrison started in that position Monday. Morrison, 27, comes to Yankton from Decorah, Iowa. This will be his first job in running a museum by himself.
• Area livestock producers are still struggling with livestock stress and depleted feed supplies from this winter’s blizzards, county agents say. Knox County ranchers are busy looking for feed after winter took its toll, says Extension Educator Terry Gompert.
